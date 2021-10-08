Iran attending UN Climate Change conference

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation has participated in the Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting, which is being held in Rome on October 8-9.

COP26 is the foremost international conference on climate change. It brings together leaders from across the globe to advance climate action and to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the world’s major legally binding international treaty on climate change.

The IPU has long supported the engagement of parliaments in annual COP meetings through the organization of parliamentary meetings. COP26 provides a critical opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 and to set concrete plans to reach the Paris Agreement targets, at a time when the climate crisis is more critical than ever.

The IPU is co-organizing a Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting in Rome, followed by the Parliamentary Meeting at COP26 in Glasgow, co-organized with the British Group of the IPU on November 7.

The Pre-COP26 preliminary meeting is being attended by the representatives of the Parliaments of 72 countries and 8 international organizations.

The conference discusses issues such as global goals for tackling climate change, the green approach to improving living conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak, the financing of global climate change policies, and the role of parliaments in achieving the goals of the COP26.

The final session of the conference is expected to approve the initial draft of the final document of the UN Parliamentary Conference on Climate Change.

