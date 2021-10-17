Know American-Israeli division of labor

TEHRAN — In an unexpected move, the Israeli military has launched a “highly secret” intelligence and analysis base to “monitor” Iran's nuclear activities, Sputnik reported on Saturday, quoting the Walla news website.

The move was a part of changes undertaken by Israel in their interdisciplinary intelligence.

The secret base is mainly directed towards identifying and "thwarting" moves from Tehran, especially related to Iran’s robust nuclear program.

About three months ago, Nour News posted a report on its website saying that the Zionist regime has established a base in the UAE to spy on Iran and sabotage Iranian naval fleet.

On October 17, Nour News posted another report, saying that Walla's report is confirming its previous news, and the base is in fact established in the UAE.

Israelis have claimed that they have gathered vital information from Iran! A high-level Israeli army officer told the Walla that they have been able to gather ample information about the Iranian nuclear program. According to Walla, the base plays a key role in identifying Iranian movements in Syria and countering armed groups there.

On the sidelines of the unveiling "secret" military base, Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday warned Iran of using the army to force stop nuclear developments.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Lapid asserted, “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out. We have no intention of letting (that) happen,” Foreign Policy reported. It is to be noted that the press event was held to mark the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the treaty which “normalized” relations between Israel and some Arab states.

The CIA on October 7 announced new “adjustments” to its organizational structure and approach, which include two new mission centers, one of which is solely focused on China.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns made the moves open in a statement from the agency. The agency claimed that the adjustments would position the CIA to address current and future national security challenges.

The latest moves also include shutting down mission centers focusing on Iran and North Korea, which former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, (also known as Mr. Liar, cheater, and stealer) created. According to the New York Times, the two centers will now be pushed back into the regional centers for the Middle East and East Asia.

In the CIA statement Thursday, Burns said that the agency would continue “to focus sharply on other important threats,” including Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The two moves are completely in line with one another, as Israel is now playing a more prominent role in Washington’s policies. Yet, the story began when Donald Trump introduced the Israeli regime as one of the areas CENTCOM must cover. The new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, knows the game better than his predecessor. He has employed a whole other strategy to cripple Iran: Kill Iran slowly, with one thousand knife wounds.

Part of this strategy is being reflected in what one can now spot in Azerbaijan. The Iran-Azerbaijan conflict is something that can be simply solved in a peaceful and diplomatic atmosphere. Yet, involvements from the United States and Israel and the dangerous traps they have set for Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, have turned this issue into a tight knot.

The second part of this complex and multi-layered strategy is being revealed now. The division of labor between the United States and the Zionist regime in spying on Iran. First, the CIA dissolves its Iran desk, trying to portray itself as the good cop. Then, they get into media games, saying that this move signals the United States’ goodwill to return to the nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna.

There is no need to mention that Iran knows how to deal with these kinds of threats and strategies during the last 42 years. Over time, the U.S. and Israeli weapons have changed and grown more sophisticated, but so have Iranian defensive strategies.

