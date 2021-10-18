39 Iranian universities in ISC 2020 subject ranking

TEHRAN – A total of 39 universities from Iran have been placed in the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC 2020) ranking in various subject areas, ISC head Mohammad Javad Dehghani has said.

In “ISC world university rankings by subject” includes 4 major criteria of Education, Research, International Activity, and Innovation.

In ISC WUR by subject, the targeted universities are those that are ranked among the top 700 ones in the world and in terms of the number of publications in that subject area, where for three successive years should have published at least 150 publications in each subject area and finally, indexed them in incite database. These universities are ranked in 6 major subject areas and brought together with scores provided under their categories.

The six major subjects are natural sciences, engineering, and technology, medical and health sciences, agricultural sciences, social sciences, and humanities.

In natural sciences, the University of Tehran (401-450) ranked first, and the Amirkabir University of Technology, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran Science and Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti, Sharif University of Technology, Shiraz, Tarbiat Modares, Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Tabriz (700 601) jointly won second place, Dehghani explained.

In the field of engineering and technology, rankings have been made in 11 disciplines, with Iranian universities participating in all 11 disciplines, the University of Tehran tops the list, while Amirkabir and Sharif universities of technology (251-300) came in second place, he added.

“Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked first, followed by Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, in the field of medical sciences and health.

In agricultural sciences, the University of Tehran ranked among the top 100, with Tarbiat Modares coming the next.

In both categories of social sciences and humanities, only the University of Tehran achieved ranks,” he further noted.

Iranian universities make progress in world rankings

Most recently, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG