Tehran hosts Iran-Turkey trade conference

TEHRAN - The International Institute of Iran Industries Research (MPSIran) in collaboration with the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce hosted a conference on Iran-Turkey trade cooperation in Tehran on Saturday evening.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides including Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce Jalal Ebrahimi, the Deputy Head of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association Selman Erdogan, and the MPSIran Managing Director Sina Sanjari.

The attendees of the meeting discussed a variety of issues in this event and explored ways for removing the barriers in the way of the expansion of two countries’ trade.

Speaking in the meeting, Sanjari said Iranian traders, producers, and exporters should follow the marketing and negotiation methods of Turkish traders.

According to him, Turkish businessmen have been successful in various trade fields and the experiences of Turkish businessmen can be useful for Iranian traders.

He said that if the sanctions are lifted, Turkey will be Iran's trade channel with Europe and Iranian businessmen must have the necessary economic coordination with the Turkish side for successful trade with European countries.

“For Iranian businessmen, producers and exporters, Turkish business models will be a good example of successful trade, which will be discussed at such conferences,” he added.

Sanjari further noted that the currency and trade problems between Turkey and Iran must be resolved so that Iranian traders can have a successful and hassle-free trade with Turkey and other countries.

Elsewhere in the conference, Halal Ebrahimi, who is also the head of Iran-Turkey Common Trade Council, said commercial attachés are an opportunity to expand exports to other countries, adding: "Iran should try to have active economic advisors in all countries."

He further underlined the need for using modern negation techniques for expanding trade ties, saying: “in order to develop Iran's trade relations with other countries, proper negotiations should be practiced and modern business models should be examined.”

Finally, Erdogan for his part expressed the Turkish private sector’s readiness for cooperation with their Iranian counterparts.

Erdogan said that Turkish companies are willing to invest in Iran in order to have better access to Iranian markets, adding: "Many companies in Turkey are now ready to invest in Iran."

According to him, Iran and Turkey have great cultural similarities, and in case of any problems in trade between the two countries, it should be well managed to achieve win-win results for the two sides.

EF/MA

Photo: MPSIran Managing Director Sina Sanjari (1st L) and Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce Jalal Ebrahimi (C).