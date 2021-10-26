Taliban welcomes Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks on Shia-Sunni unity

TEHRAN — A Taliban spokesman has issued a statement welcoming the remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the unity of Shias and Sunnis, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem tweeted that the group welcomed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks on the unity of Sunnis and Shias.

"The Islamic Emirate welcomes the words of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, who called for more unity of Shias and Sunnis in Afghanistan," Naeem wrote on his Twitter:

Naeem also wrote that the Afghans would stand together against the conspiracies as much as possible and thwart them.

Earlier, in a meeting with the guests of the Islamic unity conference, Ayatollah Khamenei called the reason for repeated emphasis on the issue of unity the division between religions and the serious efforts of the enemies to increase this division. The Leader also told the participants at the unity conference that today the terms Shia and Sunni have entered the American political literature while they are basically opposed to the principle of Islam.

The Leader added: "The recent unfortunate and tearful explosions in the mosques of Afghanistan against the Muslim and worshipers are among the same incidents that were carried out by Daesh, and the Americans had explicitly stated that we created Daesh."

Ayatollah Khamenei said the annual meetings or gatherings on the issue of unity are not sufficient, suggesting: "In this regard, permanent discussion, explanation, encouragement, and planning should be done, and for example in the case of Afghanistan, one of the ways to prevent accidents is the presence of the current respected officials of this country in the centers and mosques or encouraging the Sunni brothers to attend joint gatherings.”

