Taliban must assure neighbors there won’t be threat from Afghanistan: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that it is necessary that the current Taliban rulers in Afghanistan give assurances that there will be no threat against countries neighboring Afghanistan.

“It is necessary that the Taliban adopt a friendly approach toward its neighbors and take necessary measures that give assurances that there will no threat against its neighbors from the territory of Afghanistan,” Amir Abdollahian told the participants at the Tehran conference on Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan started their meeting in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have attended the conference. The Chinese foreign minister, whose country shares 46-mile border with Afghanistan, and the Russian foreign minister are also scheduled to address the conference virtually.

Foreign ambassadors in Tehran, including the Chinese and Russian ambassadors, are participating in the conference.

It is the second time that Iran is hosting a conference on Afghanistan since the Taliban took the power in the Central Asian country.

Iran and Pakistan share the longest borders with Afghanistan and host the largest number of refugees from Afghanistan.

“Taliban tasked to provide security, fight terrorism”

Amir Abdollahian also said the Taliban have an “undisputable task” to provide security for Afghan citizens and fight terrorism in the country.

It is also necessary that the Taliban respect the rights of all groups including women, provide the basic needs of citizens, put an end to the discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities, eliminate the roots of the displacement of citizens and observe the fundamental principles of international law.

Taliban took the helm in Afghanistan after it captured the capital Kabul on August 15. The group was in power from 1996-2001 until they were overthrown in October 2001 by the U.S. following the September 11 attacks.

Amir Abdollahian said the balance of power in Afghanistan has changed but this situation will persist only if the realities of Afghanistan are taken into consideration and steps are taken in accordance with them.

“Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran insist on the need for formation of an inclusive government with the involvement of all influential ethnic and religious groups through intra-Afghan talks without interference of foreign players,” Iran’s chief diplomat asserted.

He added it is “expected” that all countries neighboring Afghanistan to “use all their influence on the Taliban leaders and other Afghan sides to encourage them” to agree on formation of an inclusive government through “collective participation”.

The foreign minister also asked neighbors to facilitate the process of an inclusive government.