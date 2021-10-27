PMO outlines major maritime programs for H2

TEHRAN – Deputy Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Jalil Eslami has said amending registration instructions and determining the schedule for mooring of ocean-going vessels at the country's ports are among the main programs of his organization for the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2022).

According to Eslami, another important program for the mentioned period is to design and implement mechanisms for monitoring and supervision of the shipbuilding industry which includes the repair of vessels and offshore structures, the PMO portal reported.

This program aims to monitor the construction industry and ship repair workshops in a more effective way to ensure their productivity, he said.

Development of safety regulations for fishing and non-conventional vessels by the end of the current fiscal year is also on the PMO’s agenda, Eslami added.

He noted that the instructions for registering, and scheduling the mooring of ocean-going vessels at the country's ports will be updated in accordance with the organization’s current policies.

EF/MA