15 Iranian universities among world’s top 1000

TEHRAN – Fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The eighth annual U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings provide insight into how universities compare globally, which focus specifically on schools’ academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs using 13 indicators.

The University of Tehran is ranked first nationally, 58th in Asia, and 353rd in the world with a score of 57.2. The overall Best Global Universities ranking encompasses 1,750 top institutions, up from nearly 1,500 last year, and spread across more than 90 countries, up from 86 last year. The first step in producing these rankings, which are powered by Clarivate™ involved creating a pool of 1,849 universities that was used to rank the top 1,750 schools.

Islamic Azad University and Tehran University of Medical Sciences came the second and third after the University of Tehran among Iranian institutions.

Iranian universities making progress

Most recently, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG



