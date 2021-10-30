All petrol stations in Fars are in service

TEHRAN - The public relations of the Petroleum Products Distribution Company of Fars province, announced that all gas stations are now active and have returned to full service.

There are 296 fuel stations in Fars province.

Mohammad Hadi Gholami, the public relations manager of the company, announced on Friday that in most of the stations in the province, fuel is distributed at two rates (quotas of 1,500 tomans and free quotas of 3,000 Tomans).

He added, “With the efforts of our colleagues in Fars Petroleum Products Distribution Company, all stations in the province will supply double-priced fuel in the next 24 hours.”

Earlier, director of the Fars Region Petroleum Products Distribution Company presented a report on the process of re-launching the province's stations, saying that by Thursday noon, more than 90% of the province's stations had been restored.

Assadollah Taheri said, “There is no problem regarding the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the province.”

A cyber-attack on gas stations on Tuesday (November 25) disrupted fuel supply in the country with the price of 1500 tomans.

The provincial governor also visited the company on Thursday.

Iranian officials said that the cyberattack was launched from a foreign country, without naming it.

The National Center for Cyberspace released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that the fuel distribution process will soon go back to normal.