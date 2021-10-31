TPO invites investors to establish trade centers in target markets

TEHRAN - The Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran, in a notice, has invited the country’s investors to cooperate in the establishment of new trade centers in the target export countries, the TPO portal reported.

Considering the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s new strategies for establishing trade centers in the target export countries and the importance of the direct presence of Iranian companies in the destination markets, the TPO has invited applicants to contact the organization secretariat to hand in their documents and to provide their justification plan.

TPO had previously announced that the government was planning to open trade centers in Uganda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the near future.

EF/MA