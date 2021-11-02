Angouran Complex’s zinc, lead extractions up 19% in H1

TEHRAN – The extraction of zinc and lead ores from Iran’s Angouran mining complex reached 562,327 tons in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), registering a 19-percent increases year on year.

As one of the country’s major zinc and lead mines, Angouran Complex had produced 473,325 tons of the mentioned minerals in the previous year’s first half, the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade indicate.

The complex’s six-month output was 187 percent more than the planned amount (300,000 tons).

Although, the amount of minerals sent to processing plants in the mentioned six-month was 381,721 tons, which shows a 20-percent drop compared to the same period last year in which the figure stood at 477,662 tons.

