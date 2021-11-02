Iran defeat Paraguay at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN – Iran started the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on high note on Tuesday.

Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Mohammad Moradi scored two goals each. Mostafa Kiani and Amirhossein Akbari also were on target.

Iran will face Japan and Russia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively in Group B.

Abbas Hashempour’s side will be the competition’s most decorated team if win the title for the fourth time.

Brazil and Russia have won the title three times each.