IMIDRO’s coal concentrate output increases 8% in H1

TEHRAN- Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO)’s subsidiaries have produced over 732,000 tons of coal concentrate during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), which was eight percent more than the figure for the same period of time in the past year.

As announced by IMIDRO, the organization’s two subsidiaries, namely Tabas Parvardeh Coal Company and Central Alborz Coal Company, produced 732,054 tons of coal concentrate in the mentioned six-month period.

Also, coal concentrate output of the mentioned companies rose 77 percent to 69,630 tons in the sixth month of the present year, while the figure was 39,343 tons in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the amount of coal concentrate sent by IMIDRO subsidiaries to domestic companies in the first six months of this year was 759,599 tons, which is 14 percent more than 664,472 tons sent in the same period last year.

MA/MA