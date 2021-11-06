TEDPIX up 42,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 42,221 points to 1.44 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 5.044 billion securities worth 58.848 trillion rials (about $1.401 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 32,360 points, and the second market’s index climbed 80,567 points.

TEDPIX gained 5,000 points (less than three percent) to 1.398 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA