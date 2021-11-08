Iran beach soccer legendary goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini retires

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer legendary goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini announced his retirement from international duty.

The 38-year-old custodian represented Iran for more than 100 times and scored 24 goals for the team.

Hosseini helped Iran win Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup three times in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

He also represented Iran at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups (2013, 2015, and 2017) and won the bronze medal in 2017.

“I think it was right time to say goodbye. I want to give the chance to the younger goalkeepers since we have talented keepers in our football,” Hosseini said.

“I would like to thank all the people who supported me in the decade. I hope that they are happy with my performance during the years,” he added.

Peyman Hosseini was part of Iran national team in the 2021 Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ won the silver medal.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein