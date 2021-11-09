TEDPIX gains 13,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 13,298 points to 1.447 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 8.803 billion securities worth 60.25 trillion rials (about $1.434 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 13,857 points, and the second market’s index rose 13,831 points.

TEDPIX gained 5,000 points (less than three percent) to 1.398 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

Capital market analyst, Soheil Kolahchi, believes the stock market is going to be able to compete with other parallel markets for bringing positive returns to investors in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2021-March 20, 2022), IRNA reported.

Stating that the stock market can be one of the suitable markets for investment in the second half of the year, Kolahchi said: “The capital market can provide an acceptable return to shareholders and experience good growth compared to other parallel markets by the end of the year.”

“The stock market can grow by the end of the year as the prevailing environment for investing in other parallel markets (including the forex, gold, and housing markets) is calm and nothing special is going to happen in any of them,” he explained.

MA/MA