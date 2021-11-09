Programs for Iran Book Week announced

TEHRAN – The programs of the 29th edition of the Iran Book Week were announced on Monday.

“Fill in the Blanks with Good Books” is the motto of this year’s festival, which will be held from November 15 to 22, the managing director of the Iran Book and Literature House, the main organizer of the week, said in a press conference.

“This empty space for books in people’s daily lives has been felt in the COVID-19 era more than ever, and we can fill it in with traveling, going to university and school, parties and whatever we want and is inaccessible,” said Ali Ramezani, who is also the director of the week.

The week will begin on November 15, which has been named after “Books, Reading and Librarians” on the Iranian calendar. Therefore, this day of the week has been named “Books, Reading”.

“A Good Book, the Ever Intimate Mate” is the name of the second day of the week, while the third day is named after “Books, the Persian Language, Poem and Fiction”.

“Books, Media, Synergy and Interaction”, “Books, Family, Iranian-Islamic Lifestyle”, “Publishers, Booksellers, Printing Industry Foundations”, “Books, Martyrs’ Mothers and Women in the Sacred Defense” and “Books, Children and Young Adults, Future of the Online Generation” are the titles of other days of the week.

Over 15 organizations are scheduled to hold over 80 programs across the country during this week.

Top reading promoters, libraries and librarians will be honored in a special program at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

The Ministry of Education will organize festivals on “knowledge and ability” and “teachers and authors”.

The Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research also plans to honor top books authored by university students.

Workers and employers promoting reading will be celebrated by the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

The Agriculture Ministry will organize the Books, Agriculture and Natural Resources Festival.

Ten veteran poets and writers are also scheduled to be honored by the Iran Pen Association as part of the programs arranged to take place during Iran Book Week.

In addition, the latest offerings from different publishers will be showcased at dozens of local book exhibitions across the country.

Photo: A poster for the 29th edition of the Iran Book Week.



