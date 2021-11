Mehdi Kamrani called up to Iran basketball team

TEHRAN – Mehdi Kamrani has been invited to Iran National Basketball Team after six years.

Kamrani, 39, represented Iran at the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship for the last time.

Iran head coach Mostafa Hashemi has announced his 18-man squad for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Iranian iconic players Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nikkhah Bahrami have been left out of the team.

Iran will host Bahrain in Tehran in Group D of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Nov. 26 and play the team three days later in Isa Town.

Iran Squad:

Amirhossein Azari, Matin Aghajanpour, Rouzbeh Arghavan, Mohammad Jamshidi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Hamed Hosseinzadeh, Saeid Davarpanah, Navid Rezaeifar, Mohammadmehdi Rahimi, Asghar Kardoust, Arsalan Kazemi, Mehdi Kamrani, Sajad Mashayekhi, Salar Monji, Meysam Mirzaei, Amirhossein Yazarloo, Behnam Yakhchali, Mohammad Yousefvand