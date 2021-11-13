IPO head meets ICCIMA members to discuss privatization

TEHRAN – The Head of the Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO) Hossein Qorbanzadeh attended a meeting with the members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to discuss the issues related to privatization in the country.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the meeting was held with the aim of examining IPO’s models for continuing the privatization process in the future, describing the previous methods, discussing the problems and shortcomings that followed, and in general the approach that the organization has taken.

During the meeting, Qorbanzadeh pointed to the current state of privatization in the country and said: "Based on our research, we have come to the point that in order to succeed in privatization, we must reward ownership for a productive management."

According to the official, the IPO intends to follow a new strategy based on which the ownership of government-owned entities will be rewarded to private sector bodies if they succeed in managing those entities in the best possible way and making them productive.

He announced the formation of several working groups to update the valuation system in the transfer process, noting that the companies that are handed over to the private sector must grow and be productive, and for this purpose, we need far-sighted perspectives on the national economy.

Further in the meeting, Hamidreza Salehi, deputy head of the ICCIMA Energy Committee, stressed that the correct meaning of privatization must be established in order to ensure progress, development, and job creation.

“Unfortunately, in this area, the main goal has always been revenue generation for the government. In many countries, we are witnessing valuable experiences, and the disregard for the competence and role of the actual private sector is a weakness that we are witnessing in the privatization process in our country,” he stressed.

EF/MA

Photo: Head of Privatization Organization Hossein Qorbanzadeh