‘Cultural passage’ to be created connecting houses of literary figures in northern Tehran

TEHRAN - Tehran Municipality is set to make a “cultural passage” that connects the house of the late poet Nima Yushij to the one that once was the home of literary couple Jalal Al-e-Ahmad and Simin Daneshvar.

Earlier this month, the fully renovated house of Yushij, who is famed as the father of modern Persian poetry, was officially unveiled by the municipality’s Beautification Organization.

In 2019, Tehran Municipality purchased the house, which is situated in northern Tehran near the house of the famed Iranian couple Al-e-Ahmad and Daneshvar who were novelists and short-story writers.

Yushij came to the scene of change at a time when all the conservative efforts of the Neo-classicists, Revivalists, and others had failed to free Persian poetry from the long decadence which was, to a great extent, the result of the ruling power of prosody over the subject matter.

Al-e Ahmad translated works by French writers André Gide, Jean-Paul Sartre, and Albert Camus into Persian. In 2008, Iran established the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards in memory of the writer, who passed away in 1969.

AFM