Ghasemi confirmed as London 2012 gold medalist

TEHRAN - Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi has officially been confirmed as the London 2012 gold medalist, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ratified new rankings.

Two podium finishers in the men’s 120kg were stripped of medals due to doping, with Uzbekistan’s Artur Taymazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili losing their gold and silver medals respectively.

The final rankings will see two gold medalists, with Komeil Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov now topping the standings respectively.

The two wrestlers had lost in the semifinals.