Ma Ning appointed referee for Syria vs Iran

TEHRAN – Chinese referee Ma Ning has been chosen as the referee for Syria and Iran match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Syria will host Iran in neutral field in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Ma Ning, 42, has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2011.

Ma Ning will be assisted by his countrymen Shi Xiang and Cao Yi.

Iran lead Group A with 13 points, while Syria sit at bottom of the table with two points.