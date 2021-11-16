NIDC implements 2,559 special, technical operations for subsidiaries, private sector

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has implemented 2,559 special and technical operations for the applicant companies, which are subsidiaries of the NIDC, and the private sector during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), an official with the company announced.

Mehran Makvandi, the deputy managing director of NIDC for technical and engineering affairs, said that of the mentioned offered services, 2,042 operations were in the field of technical services management, and 517 operations were special services.

Back in July, NIDC’s Director of Renovation and Upgrading Shahram Shamipour had announced that the company had allocated 5.2 trillion rials (about $123.8 million) for the renovation and upgrading of its drilling rigs and equipment in the company’s operational, technical, specialized, and logistical departments.

According to him, the renovation and upgrading operations are aimed at improving the performance of these rigs which are active in the country’s oil and gas field development projects.

Shamipour noted that the equipment going through renovation operations include fluid pumps, draw-works machinery, charting tools, pumps for cementing and acidizing trucks, tow trucks, cranes, piping machines, generators, hydrogen sulfide gas treatment systems, acid-coated storage tanks, and cement transport bunkers.

Considering the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)’s new strategies for strengthening the presence of domestic companies in the development of the country’s oil fields, NIDC, as a major subsidiary of the company, has been supporting such companies by lending them drilling rigs and other necessary equipment.

NIDC managed to carry out 10,182 meters of horizontal and directional drilling in 43 oil and gas wells across the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the Head of NIDC’s Special Operations Department Ali Daqayeqi.

Some 654 meters of core extraction drilling was also conducted in the mentioned period which was a huge achievement for assessing the condition of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

