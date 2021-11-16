"Science for All" festival to put nature under the spotlight

TEHRAN – The 7th festival of "Science for All" will open virtually in Tehran on Wednesday with paying special attention to nature and problems created by technology in this area.

Offering a local solution to the problems is the main focus of the festival, ISNA reported.

The festival is held by the National Museum of Science and Technology in partnership with scientific and cultural centers with the aim of providing the people an opportunity to visit scientific achievements and increase public interest in scientific advances.

It includes various programs such as science-fiction stories, introducing the best science books from the children's point of view, meeting with experts, computer games on the subject of periodic tables, experiments, and scientific materials, lectures, webcasts of books, science-fiction podcasts accompanied by a play, etc.

The festival is running until November 20.

Knowledge-based firms protect environment

Innovation of knowledge-based and creative companies serves to preserve and protect the environment, Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said.

The role of knowledge-based firms in the development of environmentally friendly technologies has proven its effectiveness, and fortunately, most of the national macro-projects supported by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology have been defined in the field of environment, Sattari added.

Health, environment, and food are three strategic and priority areas of national projects (knowledge-based and technological projects with commercialization abilities, implementation of which requires the extensive cooperation of various players).

Technology development in Iran

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

