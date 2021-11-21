Iran honors Tokyo 2020 Paralympics medal winners

TEHRAN – Iranian medal winners of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games were appreciated in a ceremony held in Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled’s headquarters on Sunday.

President of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, head of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled, Iran’s chef de mission in Tokyo Hadi Rezaei, and Maryam Kazemipour, Deputy Minister of Women, attended the ceremony.

shooter Sareh Javanmardi, sitting volleyball team’s members, powerlifting team’s members, shot putter Sajad Mohammadian, javelin throwers Hashemiyeh Motaghian, Sadegh Beyt Sayah and Amanollah Papi were among the Para athletes who were appreciated.

Iran delegation came 13th in the 2020 Paralympic Games with a total of 12 gold medals.

The Iranian Para athletes won historic 12 gold medals as well as 11 silvers and one bronze.

Iran sent 62 athletes to Tokyo in 10 sports.

About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.