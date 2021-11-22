Govt., Tehran private sector discuss tax issues

TEHRAN - The 81st meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held on Sunday, in which the attendees explored the issues raised between the private sector and the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA), the TCCIMA portal reported.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Tehran Province Justice Department Masoud Setayeshi, the Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari, and the TCCIMA Deputy Head for Business and Trade Affairs Houman Hajipour, as well as the representatives of the province private sector.

At this meeting, the representatives of the private sector criticized one of the recent resolutions of the INTA Supreme Tax Council and called for its amendment. After hearing the criticisms, Setayeshi noted that the mentioned resolution was legally problematic and suggested the private sector to file a lawsuit against it in the Administrative Court of Justice.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Khansari mentioned the schedule for the preparation of the next year’s national budget that is ahead of the 13th government, saying that the government should prepare and compile a budget that is not inflationary.

“The most serious issue that the government needs to consider is the problem of inflation in the Iranian economy, which in recent years, its increasing trend, has caused serious harm to people and businesses,” Khansari said.

EF/MA