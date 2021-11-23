Iranian handicrafts exhibited on sidelines of CISM Wrestling Championship

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts is currently underway on the sidelines of the 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall, Tehran’s deputy tourism chief has announced.

“This exhibition is providing an opportunity for handicraft artisans to display their handmade products by using the capacity of international competitions,” Parvaneh Heidari said on Tuesday.

Artworks in the fields of cutting precious stones, traditional jewelry, leatherwork, pottery, and woodcarving are on the show at the exhibition, which will be running until Friday, the official added.

A total of 300 athletes from 22 countries are expected to take part in the CISM Wrestling Championship in two freestyle and Greco-Roman categories.

The International Military Sports Council or Conseil International du Sport Militaire(CISM), is an international sports association, established in 1948 and headquartered in Brussels.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

ABU/AFM

