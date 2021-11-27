Slovakian artist Luka Brase showcases works at ECO Cultural Institute

TEHRAN – The ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran is showcasing paintings by Slovakian graphic and visual artist Luka Brase.

The exhibition entitled “The Exuberant Imagery” opened last Monday, presenting 27 abstract artworks created by the 38-year-old artist during different periods of his career.

Brase, ECO Cultural Institute president Sarvar Bakhti, Slovakian Ambassador Ladislav Ballek and a number of cultural figures and artists attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bakhti expressed his hope that the exhibition would pave the ground for interaction between the artists of the ECO region and other artists from across the world.

In his brief speech, Ballek thanked the ECO Cultural Institute for organizing the exhibition, and said that arts promote closer relations among the nations, deepening their understanding of each other.

He also noted that Brase’s art represents the rich cultural heritage of his homeland.

On his part, Brase also said that national boundaries are meaningless in the art world and added that the paintings on view at the exhibition represent his love of nature.

Brase studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Banská Bystrica. His artistic style is characterized by strong curves of highly contrasting colors.

His works have been put on view in 30 solo exhibitions in Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Slovakia, United Kingdom, Hungary, Switzerland, Czech, USA and several other countries.

Major art centers in the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Ireland, France and several countries showcased his artworks during about 20 group exhibits.

The Museum of Art – SUPEC Shanghai in China has hung one of his works as a part of the permanent collection.

Private collections in many countries across the world own a large number of his works.

Brase is the founder of a number of projects at DE Galerie in Den Haag, Netherlands and Artgogo Gallery in Shanghai.

His exhibition at the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) will run until December 22.

The institute, which is affiliated with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), aims at fostering understanding and preserving the rich cultural heritage of its members through common projects in the field of the media, literature, art, philosophy, sports and education.

Founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, the ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are other member states of the organization.

Photo: Art enthusiasts visit an exhibition of paintings by Luka Brase at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran.

MMS/YAW