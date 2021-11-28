TEDPIX gains 1,300 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,316 points to 1.368 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 4.365 billion securities worth 33.601 trillion rials (about $800 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 236 points and the second market’s index rose 4,943 points.

TEDPIX lost 16,000 points (1.1 percent) to 1.394 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said the government is following new strategies to avoid pre-ordered pricing in the stock market in the long term.

“The government's policy, in the long run, is to avoid pre-ordered pricing. This policy has been repeatedly stressed by the president and the government's economic team and has been placed on the government's agenda,” Majid Eshqi said on November 14.

According to the official, supply and demand should be the only determining factor for setting the price for a share.

“We need to move away from imperative policies so that companies can be profitable in the long-term,” he said.

MA/MA