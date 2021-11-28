Iran to issue verdict against assassination of nuclear scientists soon

TERAN- Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian deputy judiciary chief for international affairs and the secretary of the High Council for Human Rights, said on Sunday that the Tehran Justice Department has completed its legal investigation into assassination of four Iranian nuclear scientists and it will soon issue verdicts in these regards, the Mizan news agency reported.

"The Tehran Justice Department has completed the legal investigation into four cases of assassination of nuclear scientists and the relevant verdict will be announced soon,” Gharibabadi said while speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“On the other hand, criminal investigation into these assassinations is also on the agenda of the Tehran Prosecutor's Office, and a case has been filed in this regard, and other cases will be filed soon,” the human rights chief stated.

He added, "We expect that with the coordination and cooperation of other relevant agencies, we will pursue and investigate these crimes in the international arena as well."



Gharibabadi said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, like the assassination of other nuclear scientists, is a “crime against humanity” and a violation of “international law and human rights”.

He also said, "Martyr Fakhrizadeh was an unknown scientist who only after his martyrdom people became acquainted with some of his services. The services of martyr Fakhrizadeh, especially in the field of nuclear knowledge and experience, will be long-lasting."

The former Iranian ambassador to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), also lambasted inaction and silence of international organizations and countries that claim fight against terrorism in the face of such crimes.