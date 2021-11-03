MP calls Defense Ministry symbol of Iranians’ self-confidence

TEHRAN — The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament has described the achievements of the Defense Ministry as a valuable treasure.

"The Ministry of Defense is a symbol of ‘we can’, zeal and self-confidence of the Iranian people," Vahid Jalalzadeh said as he and other representatives sitting on the parliamentary committee met with Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Tuesday.

Jalalzadeh praised the efforts of the defense industry, especially its highly professional staff such as martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The senior MP said the Defense Ministry has acted as driving force and model of progress in the country by taking the necessary measures and providing the necessary infrastructure in various fields of defense and security.

"The Ministry of Defense has mastered modern knowledge and the know-how with the efforts of defense officials, which has put it on the edge of technology," Jalalzadeh noted.

The MP stressed that the ministry's progress could be an objective model for many government bodies, highlighting that the achievements of the ministry should be respected as a valuable treasure.

Jalalzadeh, who represents Urmia in the parliament, underlined that the ministry has a special role in promoting the national defense capability.

He said due to the importance of defense and security, the parliament has formed "strategic", "planning and budget", "logistics" and "Protection" councils at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, which shows “the support of the Majlis for the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense."

