Improving productivity in open-plan offices: 5 hacks

Today, the open-plan office is the most widely adopted layout in companies. Its proliferation over the years has led to extensive research regarding its impact on productivity, which elements are increasing employee efficiency and happiness, as well as its drawbacks.

Most studies have come to the conclusion that these open office designs are curbing productivity while also increasing anxiety, distractions and fatigue. Luckily, there are proven methods that can be adopted in such workplaces to enhance productivity and limit its drawbacks. Below are 5 useful tips on how to make these layouts work better for you and your team:

Acoustics - Controlling noise levels

The increased noise level that results from open-plan communication may come as a distraction for the team sharing the space. Fortunately, thoughtful placement of acoustic solutions can help minimize this issue and allow the team to better focus on their tasks. From acoustic office pods to wall panels to acoustic carpet tiles, the options are endless. You may also explore acoustic carpets options to decrease the noise level when people are moving around the office.

Improve lighting

Although it may be one of the least invested in, lighting can be one of the most important factors in staying focused and feeling inspired to create. Poor lighting design can cause eye strain, fatigue and overall irritability. If you are lacking access to daylight exposure, contracting a lighting expert would be the best solution as some technical calculations are involved.

Add a pop of color

Colors are critical to office design and can be a great bonus to affect employee behavior. Therefore, choosing the right colors in your office has the ability to improve overall productivity. According to the designated office zones, you may consider repainting walls, adding colorful furniture and even customizing the color of your table tops. Make sure to choose the appropriate color intensities for the different office zones.

Organization of people

Most companies group the employees according to division, however recent studies have shown that people are more efficient when sitting with colleagues who share the same goal or client. That way, one is able to get answers and generate solutions quicker. You can check WORKSPACE innovative cluster office layouts that would improve communication and collaboration.

Community boards

Having pin-up boards or chalk walls in the office may be a great way to broadcast messages, and may become a central element in sharing corporate culture, office humor and big accomplishments. You may also want to get mobile whiteboards, which could be moved around the office and by different groups.

Incorporate Greenery

In addition to purifying the office air, plants have been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, and boost creativity and productivity among employees. You can either set up a green wall, a common practice in office design, or place plants in different parts of the office. Innovative options include ceiling planters as well as storage cabinets combined with a planter.