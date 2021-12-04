VP: Report on 100-day performance of administration will be published soon

TEHRAN— In a meeting on Saturday morning with Hassan Alidadi Soleimani, representative of the Leader in Kerman, Vice President Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini stated that the capacities of the provinces have been included in this Iranian year's budget, noting there was an effort that budget distribution should be based on justice.

Hosseini stressed that the Supreme Leader of the Revolution's serious demand was for a change in the administration and went on to say that there was a good opportunity for the three branches of the government to cooperate even in any area that needs fundamental change.

Regarding the 100 day report of the new administration, Hosseini added that the 100-day report on the administration's performance will be published soon and the ministries are concluding their own reports.

