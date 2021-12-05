Iran becomes a member of ATAIC executive council

TEHRAN - Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) has been accepted as a member of the Association of Tax Authorities of Islamic Countries (ATAIC)’s Executive Council, IRNA reported on Saturday.

According to the INTA Office of Public Relations, the decision has been made during the second extraordinary meeting of the ATAIC assembly which was held earlier this month.

At this meeting, in accordance with the amended statutes of the association, for the first time nine countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, were elected to the ATAIC Executive Council for two years.

The Association of Tax Authorities of Islamic Countries was established and lunched on 15 October 2003 in Petrojaya, Malaysia on the sidelines of the 10th Summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where the association’s 1st technical conference was held from 4-7 October 2004.The ATAIC Annual Technical Conference is held once a year on a rotating basis among members.

The conference discusses the Tax challenges that confront tax Systems in Islamic Countries in addition to the methods of modernization of tax policies and legislations. It also aims for exchange of experience and enhancing cooperation among the member countries for better capacity building of tax administrations staffs.

