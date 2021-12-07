Travel agents to tour Qom on fam tour

TEHRAN – Several Iranian travel marketers, tour operators, and media personnel have been invited to explore the central province of Qom on a familiarization tour, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

This fam tour is a way to advertise Qom as a travel destination and to introduce it to the tourism industry professionals, such as tour operators, travel agencies, bloggers, photographers, and filmmakers, Alireza Arjmandi said on Tuesday.

Several tourist attractions are located in Qom, and many of its historical and natural attractions are unique in Iran, the official added.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to the shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan, an eye-catching salt lake is in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

