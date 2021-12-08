Iran, Ukraine stress expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN - Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad and the Head of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, Andrey Vladimirovich Bogdanets have emphasized the need to broaden mutual ties between the two countries in various fields including mining, energy, agricultural, and chemical products.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the officials exchanged views on the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Ukraine.

Speaking in the meeting, Nikzad pointed to the two countries’ great potentials for enhancing bilateral trade ties, saying that the current volume of trade between the two countries is not commensurate with existing capacities and it is necessary for the two sides to improve the level of trade.

Parliaments of the two countries have also a great capacity to develop ties, and parliamentary cooperation is Ukraine's priority for expanding bilateral ties, Nikzad stressed, adding that the Parliaments of the two countries can pave the way for developing cooperation in all other sectors.

Vladimirovich for his part confirmed Nikzad’s remarks on the low level of trade and economic relations between Iran and Ukraine and expressed hope that this shortcoming would be resolved through dialogue between political, parliamentary, and private sector representatives of the two sides.

He further called for the expansion of cooperation and said the Ukrainian parliament welcomes broadening bilateral ties with the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) and is interested in continuing the dialogue between the representatives of the two countries in parliamentary friendship groups to facilitate cooperation.

Back in May, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) held an online specialized meeting in collaboration with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) to explore ways of expanding trade ties between the two countries.

The virtual event was attended by the head of the two countries’ chambers of commerce, the head of the Iran-Ukraine Joint Chamber of Commerce, as well as officials and private sector representatives from both sides.

Cooperation in the agriculture sector was the main focus of the mentioned event since most of the trade exchanges between the two countries in the previous year were related to agricultural products.

Photo: Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad (R) and the Head of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, Andrey Vladimirovich Bogdanets