Last gas compressor of South Pars phases 22-24 goes online

TEHRAN - The operator of the development project of phases 22 to 24 of South Pars Gas Field said the last gas turbo-compressor of the phases' refinery has been successfully put into operation, the portal of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced.

“In order to make the necessary preparation for the stable supply of fuel in winter, the last turbo-compressor of the refinery of phases 22 to 24 was put into operation,” Ali-Asghar Sadeghi said.

He noted that the gas transmission unit of the refinery of the mentioned phases includes six turbo-compressors for sending processed gas to the national network.

The official put the gas production capacity of the project at 56 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, and said: “With the injection of gas into the refining and gas processing lines, in addition to producing hydrocarbon products such as gas condensate, liquefied gas, ethane and sulfur, 50 mcm of sweet gas will also be sent through a 42-inch pipeline to the national gas transmission network on a daily basis.”

South Pars phases 22-24 development plan produces 56 mcm of rich gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, 1.5 million tons of liquid liquefied petroleum gas (propane and butane), and one million tons of ethane per day to feed petrochemical plants and has also a daily production capacity of 400 tons of sulfur.

POGC is in charge of developing the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf. The field is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/