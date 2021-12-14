TEDPIX drops 3,700 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,751 points to 1.291 million on Tuesday.

Over 5.331 billion securities worth 31.959 trillion rials (about $110.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 2,937 points, and the second market’s index fell 6,961 points.

TEDPIX gained 9,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.349 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

Earlier this month, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said facilitation of the activities of stock market institutions like brokers will lead to the development of the capital market.

“Facilitating the establishment of brokerage firms and the ease of licensing issuance for financial institutions, as well as the strict supervision of the SEO over the activities of such financial institutions, are the basis for the development of the capital market,” Eshqi stated.

