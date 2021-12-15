Masoud Fallah appointed Iran wheelchair basketball team coach

TEHRAN – Masoud Fallah was named as new head coach of Iran’s wheelchair basketball team on Wednesday.

He replaced Abbas Aghakouchaki who led the team in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Iran finished in ninth place in the 12-team event under leadership of Aghakouchaki.

Fallah was Maziar Mirazimi’s assistant in the 2019 Asia Oceania Championship held in Thailand.

Iran booked a berth in the Tokyo 2020 by winning a bronze in the competition.