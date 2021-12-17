What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hosseinali Zabehi.

The exhibition will be running until January 7 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Somayyeh Moharrami.

The exhibit named “Untimely” will continue until December 27 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Ali Nasir is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibitions will run until December 29 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings by Vahid Ezzatpanah are currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Far Away Blue” runs until December 29 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sahar Gholampur is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Shadow”, the exhibition will run until December 27 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Arman Yaqubpur is on view in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Desert and Brick” will be running until January 5 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Dena Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings Mehrnush S.

The exhibit will run until December 27 at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* A collection of paintings by Marjan Ban-Asadi is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Entitled “Interwoven Narratives”, the exhibit will run until December 28 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Hamid Jebeli, Mahsa Najafi, Jalal Shahabi, Mehdi Mirbaqeri, Sara Kaveh, Leila Fallah, Sedeq Farhadian, Kusha Musiva and several other artists is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Bone” will run until December 28 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Artworks in various media by Parviz Moazzaz, Azar Fahimi, Babak Khdabandeh, Marjan Saqatchi, Masumeh Mirzad, Ali Jahanshahi, Habib Tohidi, Masiha Mandegar and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 20 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A group of artists, including Ehsan Hemmat, Sina Seifi, Aria Arabshahi, and Saba Qorbanalinejad, is showcasing their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 31 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

