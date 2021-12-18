Largest FMD vaccine production line launched

TEHRAN – The largest and most advanced production line of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine in the country started operation in Alborz province on Saturday.

With an annual production capacity of 20 million doses, the production line was set up in less than 10 months, IRIB reported.

The production of this vaccine will prevent the outflow of $30 million annually, and with the completion of its capacity, and will bring the country $20 million of foreign exchange per year.

In order to implement the FMD vaccine production site, 38 companies cooperated and with its full operation, 80 staff of biotechnology field will be recruited.

Foot-and-mouth disease or hoof-and-mouth disease is an infectious and sometimes fatal viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including domestic and wild bovids. The virus causes a high fever lasting two to six days, followed by blisters inside the mouth and on the feet that may rupture and cause lameness.

Its containment demands considerable efforts in vaccination, strict monitoring, trade restrictions, quarantines, and the culling of both infected and healthy animals.

FB/MG