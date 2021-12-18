Indian drama “Madappally United” named best at Roshd Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movie “Madappally United” has been selected as best fiction at the 51st Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran.

Directed by Ajay Govind, the film follows students in a government school in Madappally (Kerala) who are awarded sports kits as part of a corporate social responsibility program. Little did they know that the chief guest at the ceremony, Advocate Prakash, is falsely embroiled in a fraudulent land deal case that risks not only his reputation as an honest lawyer, but also his and his family’s safety.

As a Saturday morning dawns in the small coastal town, the children, 7 boys and 4 girls, set out eagerly to play their game of cricket, much to the amusement of those they meet along the way. A journey, no matter how short, is a journey, nonetheless. It is during their journey to the playground that morning, oblivious to the ominous occurrences around them, that they learn that empathy, leadership and sportsmanship are more important than bat-and-ball games; and that adults would gain much more if they would practice the values that they preach to children.

The Roshd festival is organized annually by the Ministry of Education to promote films on educational topics for children.

The winners were announced during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Felestin Cinema on Friday evening.

Morteza Rahimi was named best director for his film “Balit”. The film is about Balit, a boy who lost his father when he was very young. His mother has been forced into an arranged marriage. Balit now begins a search to find his mother.

“Isatis”, a documentary by Ahmad Dehqan about one man’s journey to the desert in central Iran, won the special jury prize.

The award for best animation went to “A Replacement” directed by Abdollah Alimorad from Iran. The film received the award for the correct use of the native Iranian visual elements.

François Balanant from France was selected as best director for his animation “The Fisherman”. He received the award for observing all the standards of an international festival and poetic concepts.

Photo: A scene from the Indian movie “Madappally United” directed by Ajay Govind.

MMS/YAW

