Yalda night celebration or welcoming Omicron?

TEHRAN – It has been over a year that Iranians are fighting coronavirus, avoiding traditions and celebrations, however, this year, Yalda night has arrived concurrent with the new contagious strain, and family gatherings will be a door to welcome Omicron.

Of all the ancient Persian festivals, only two are celebrated by Iranians worldwide -- Yalda night (the birth of a new sun) and Noruz or Persian New Year (the birth of a new day).

The story of Yalda may perhaps be interpreted as a tale of courage and effort during darkness, a triumph of light and human warmth that ultimately causes the spring to bloom in hearts.

Nationally called “Shab-e Yalda” or “Shab-e-Chelleh”, it literally means the night of the forty. This refers to the first forty days of winter that are often the coldest and toughest to bear.

Falling on December 21 this year, Shab-e Yalda needs the empathy of the nation to prevent the new variant.

Omicron transmission is three times faster than delta, and since the outbreak of the virus, people have 17 days to control and prevent the spread of the disease by following health protocols and injecting a third dose of vaccine.

On Sunday, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control proposed to tighten restrictions, closing all public places such as cinemas, restaurants, amphitheaters, concert halls, sports clubs, as well as even schools and universities.

The remarkable thing about Omicron is that, unlike Delta, it is not so fatal and is much weaker. So that, an important way to prevent and control the spread of the virus is to avoid parties and gatherings.

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was identified in Iran on Sunday.

The first case was a man who had traveled to the United Arab Emirates. He has been identified [with the Omicron] in Tehran. One or two other suspected cases are being examined.

Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in southern Africa earlier this month and has prompted governments across the globe to impose travel restrictions and take other measures to try and contain it.

