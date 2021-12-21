Two Iranian triathlon athletes banned for three years

TEHRAN – Two Iranian triathlon athletes Navid Salimipour and Fatemeh Mirian have been banned for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

They have tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO).

Erythropoietin is a substance that improves the delivery of oxygen to muscles and affects their endurance.

The athletes will be ineligible for competition for three years from Oct. 26, 2021 until Oct. 24, 2024.