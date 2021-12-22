“A Hero” makes Oscars 2022 shortlist for international feature films 

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “A Hero” has been shortlisted in the international feature film category as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Oscars.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, the film was shortlisted earlier for the Best Picture – Non-English Language category at the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film, which is a co-production between Iran and France, follows Rahim, who is in prison because he was unable to pay a debt. During a two-day leave of absence from prison, he attempts to have his creditor withdraw his complaint over part of the sum owed. But things don’t go as planned.

The winner of the Grand Prix (ex aequo) at Cannes 2021 is competing with 14 other films, which have been acclaimed at international events.

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s drama “Drive My Car” is a chief rival in the category. The film was named best picture by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Monday.

The film is about Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director who is happily married to his playwright wife. Then one day she disappears.

Finnish drama “Compartment No. 6” is another main contender in this category.

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen, the film follows two strangers, which share a journey that will change their perspective on life as a train weaves its way up to the Arctic Circle.

The shortlist also features “Great Freedom” from Austria, “Playground” from Belgium, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” from Bhutan, “Flee” from Denmark, “I’m Your Man” from Germany and “Lamb” from Iceland.

“The Hand of God” from Italy, “Hive” from Kosovo, “Prayers for the Stolen” from Mexico, “The Worst Person in the World” from Norway, “Plaza Catedral” from Panama and “The Good Boss” from Spain are other films on the shortlist.

Nomination voting begins on January 27, 2022, and concludes on February 1. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Photo: Amir Jadidi acts in a scene from “A Hero”.

MMS/YAW