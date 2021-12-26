Charity plans to create 300,000 jobs next calendar year

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, plans to open up 300,000 job opportunities for those residing in rural and deprived areas over the next [Iranian calendar] year (starting March 21, 2022).

The job opportunities will be achieved by launching 200,000 community-based job creation projects, Mohammad Torkamaneh, head of the Foundation, said, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The number of villages covered by the foundation's employment activities next year will reach 20,000 villages, equivalent to 50 percent of the country’s villages, and also will include small towns with a population of less than 30,000, he explained.

Torkamaneh went on to say that “to date, 160,000 employment projects with 480,000 direct and indirect jobs in deprived areas of 10,000 villages and 550 cities in 31 provinces of the country have been put into operation.”

The Foundation is launching 80,000 job creation projects for the current year, leading to the creation of 240,000 job opportunities in deprived and rural areas of the country, which will be fully realized by the end of this year.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG