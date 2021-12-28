Israel, some Arab states hate democratic forces in West Asia, British professor says

TEHRAN – A London-based professor of binary economics says that Israel and certain Persian Gulf Arab states share a hatred of democratic forces in the region.

Q: How do you see Israel's role when it comes to stability and peace in West Asia?

A: There is an immensely dangerous situation. The JCPOA negotiations will collapse because nobody trusts the Americans not to break any agreement with Iran (and Trump and Pompeo are possible future Presidents).

Believe it or not, Biden’s administration is also less flexible mentally (which is an extraordinary thing to say given that Trump is insane). When the negotiation collapses, Israel will feel able to attack Iran and, within one hour of that attack, the price of oil will have shot up to $200/$300 per barrel, the Strait of Hormuz will be blockaded - and the collapse of the global economy will have begun.

Iran will then make a military response against Israel and against any state in any way aiding Israel in its attack. A conflagration is likely in which the medieval, autocratic, barbaric regimes of West Asia will find themselves involved in ways which they did not expect.

Q: Why do the Persian Gulf Arab states strive to have cozy ties with Israel?

A: Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab States are deeply united in one thing - their hatred, and fear, of democratic forces in West Asia. Supported by the USA and the UK (which also hate the democratic forces in the region) they will do anything - and that includes ties with Israel - to suppress any form of democratic movement.

However, NB, the tide of history is against them.

Q: U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China. Do you think Israel will accept this development?

A: This is an excellent question!

And you could also have asked - What happens if the regime in Saudi Arabia is overthrown by democratic forces?

Israel's basic policy is the belief that it can be militarily supreme, without any form of challenge, forever.

I do not think Israel will accept Saudi having missiles - but I doubt if Israel can do anything about it.

Q: Why is the Biden administration reluctant to remove all sanctions imposed on Iran by Trump after his administration abandoned the JCPOA?

A: The Biden administration is more Zionist than the Trump administration.

Believe it or not, it is also less flexible mentally (which is an extraordinary thing to say given that Trump is insane).

Q: How do you see the U.S. and Israel's role in supporting Saudi Arabia in the war on Yemen?

A: The USA and Israel support the Saudi war on Yemen because they wish to crush any form of democratic movement in West Asia.