Thousands of daffodils embellish Imam Reza (AS) shrine

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, thousands of daffodil bulbs arrived in Imam Reza (AS) shrine as a gift from florists who are natives of Behbahan in Khuzestan province.

The florists of Behbahan donated 8,000 daffodils to the holy shrine to pay tribute to the eighth Shia Imam, CHTN reported on Friday.

Earlier this year, the annual tradition of donating daffodils to Imam Reza (AS)’s holy shrine was inscribed on the national heritage list.

The history of the ritual goes back at least 50 years as florists of the southwestern county donate their first harvest of daffodils to the holy shrine around late December and early June.

In Persian culture and literature, the daffodil symbolizes the eye, usually the eye of a beloved; a daffodil recalls the pupil of the eye.

In poetry, the beloved is likened to the daffodil because of its leafless and green stem, which is hollowed out, straw-like, and curved, which is associated with humility and dignity.

Mashhad, the provincial capital, is Iran’s holiest and second-largest city. Its raison d’être and main sight is the striking massive shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted across Mashhad. The city has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded. The metropolis is also a good place to buy top handwoven rugs and carpets, and it’s a staging post for travel to Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and little-touristic Khorasan regions.

Khuzestan is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty where its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

Lying at the head of the Persian Gulf and bordering Iraq on the west, Khuzestan was settled about 6000 BC by a people with affinities to the Sumerians, who came from the Zagros Mountains region. Urban centers appeared there nearly contemporaneously with the first cities in Mesopotamia in the 4th millennium. Khuzestan, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, came to constitute the heart of the Elamite kingdom, with Susa as its capital.

ABU/AFM