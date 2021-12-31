IRIB Symphonic Orchestra performs in memory of General Soleimani 

TEHRAN – The IRIB Symphonic Orchestra performed on Wednesday evening in memory of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Vocalists Alireza Eftekhari, Salar Aqili and Bahram Paiz, and Lebanese singer Ali Al-Attar accompanied the orchestra during the concert.

The symphonic poems “Arvand” and “The Soldier”, both produced at the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, were performed in the first part of the concert.

The performance was attended by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting managing director Peyman Jebeli, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality director Hojjatoleslam Meisam Amrudi and several other officials.

Composed by Amir-Hossein Samiei with poems by Mostafa Mohaddesi Khorsani, “Arvand” was performed for the first time on November 3, 2021 at IRIB’s Kowsar Hall.

The symphonic poem was produced with contributions from IRIB to commemorate the Iranian soldiers who fought in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in the Arvand region.

The composition is composed of five movements, each named after an operation carried out in the region, Amrudi said in a short speech made after the concert.

Part of the symphonic poem is dedicated to Operation Karbala-4, which Iran launched on December 25, 1986 during the Iran-Iraq war to cross the Arvand River to overrun Umm al Rassas, a nearby island on the Shatt-al-Arab waterway.

In addition, the symphonic poem also celebrates Operation Valfajr 8, which was launched by Iran on February 9, 1986 and is considered to be one of Iran’s greatest achievements in the war.

The piece also remembers 175 Iranian divers, who were members of a shock troop squad that crossed the Arvand River to overrun Umm al Rassas, a nearby island on the Shatt-al-Arab waterway, during Operation Karbala 4. They were captured by Iraqis.

“The Soldier” was composed by Arman Mehraban in memory of Soleimani. It debuted in a concert performed by the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra last January to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad.

Photo: Mohammadreza Aqili conducted the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 29, 2021 during a concert performed in memory of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani. (ISNA/Mohammad-Ali Asadi)

