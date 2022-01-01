Iran handball team to participate in Spain’s tournament

TEHRAN – Iran national handball team will participate in the international tournament of Spain.

The three-day event will be held in Cuenca from Jan. 6 to 8.

Spain, Iran, Poland and Japan are the participants of the four-team tournament.

Iran, headed by Spaniard Montoya Montoya, will finalize their preparation for the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship which will be held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabi from Jan. 18 to 31, where Iran are pitted against hosts Saudi Arabia, Australia and India in Group B.

Asian Handball Championship acts as a qualification tournament for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, with top five teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be jointly hosted by Poland and Sweden.